Tool’s Maynard James Keenan is recovering from a second bout of coronavirus

Tool‘s Maynard James Keenan has revealed that he contracted coronavirus for the second time late last year.

The frontman disclosed back in October that he was still suffering from lung damage after he tested positive for coronavirus in February while touring with Tool in Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Strombo yesterday (February 3), Keenan revealed that he battled COVID-19 for a second time late last year after contracting the disease in mid-November “and ending up in the ER on December 1”.

“Ugly, ugly. Couldn’t breathe,” Keenan continued about his debilitating second experience of coronavirus. “I could barely put two words together without going into a coughing fit, you know? It ended up kind of also progressing into pneumonia.

“So, if I stayed in the hospital, they said: ‘Okay, we can keep you here, but you’re fighting 12 other people for a bed and a ventilator we don’t have, so what do you want to do?’ I’m like: ‘Well, I need to breathe and I need to sleep.’”

Keenan added: “So, you’re just treating symptoms at that point. There’s nothing you can do other than treat the symptom, so for a real cough medicine – not the crap over-the-counter [medicine] – and then like an inhaler and some antibiotics to fight the pneumonia, and strap the fuck in.”

Back in November, Keenan shared his view that people “tend to be fairly arrogant” in terms of their behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I knew what I went through and I know what I’m still going through, so I would recommend that you take this [pandemic] seriously – but I feel like that’s just going to fall on deaf ears,” the musician added.