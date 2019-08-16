Tool’s Maynard James Keenan received death threats over delay of band’s new album

And you thought your job was stressful...

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan was sent death threats over the delay of band’s new album, according to his bandmates.

In a new interview, drummer Danny Carey revealed the type of pressure Keenan was under while putting together their new album, ‘Fear Inoculum’.

“I felt bad for him,” Carey told Metal Hammer. “He even told me he was getting death threats from these idiots out there. They just have no idea what our work ethic is. These things don’t happen, man. There’s no other record that’s going to sound like this Tool record. What you hear is what you get, and what you get is what it takes to get it done. And it’s not an easy process.”

Guitarist Adam Jones admitted that while he didn’t necessarily feel pressure to finish the album, he did feel anxiety over Keenan taking the brunt of the blame from fans.

The band’s bassist Justin Chancellor also discussed some of the frustration felt while trying to get the album to be the best it could be. “Sometimes I thought we were nearly there. We’d written an album or we had some songs that were cool, and then we’d dump the whole lot and start again. It was devastating,” he explained.

Due for release in two weeks (August 30), Tool’s new album ‘Fear Inoculum’ is “a languid and blissful work – one that will richly reward future listens,” according to NME‘s James McMahon, in a five-star review of the band’s fifth studio album.

Meanwhile, a Tool and Justin Bieber mashup has been released in the wake of their recent ‘beef’.

The mashup comes after Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan responded in an unimpressed manner to the pop star revealing that he was a big fan of his band.