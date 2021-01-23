Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch has hinted that new music from Kendrick Lamar could be on the way soon.

The rapper hasn’t released an album since 2017’s ‘Damn.’, with his only new music since appearing on the Black Panther soundtrack.

Podcast host Karen Civil extended an invitation to Punch on Twitter to come on her podcast Girl I Guess, asking at the same time: “Can we play that new Kendrick you played me?”

“YES!” Punch replied. “Soon.” See the interaction below now.

YES! Soon. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) January 23, 2021

Lamar is due to headline Roskilde Festival in Denmark this summer. When he was confirmed to be part of the line-up, a post from the festival read: “Two albums later – and with new material along the way – he is once again ready to take Roskilde Festival’s main stage with a concert that is likely to be one of the absolute highlights of the summer.”

In August, the rapper was spotted shooting what was believed to be a new music video in Los Angeles.

Clips began to be shared online last summer of Lamar being filmed as he was suspended by a crane over the ocean, wearing a white outfit. Photos also captured the rapper sitting down, using a phone booth while wearing a white sweatshirt and yellow shorts.

Around the same time, Thundercat also spoke about working with the rapper on new music. “When I was working with Kendrick, I was excited. Some of my favorite moments recording were spent with Kendrick… I think I worked on the new [album] a little bit too,” he told Neet Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Lamar was confirmed in November to be headlining Irish festival Longitude in 2021. He will be joined at the top of the bill, coronavirus permitting, by Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky.