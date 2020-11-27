Top Dawg teases video shoot and fans think it’s for Kendrick Lamar, SZA or Ab-Soul

Top Dawg Entertainment’s Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith has got fans speculating that a new video from either Kendrick Lamar, SZA or Ab-Soul could be on the way.

The CEO posted an Instagram Story yesterday (November 26) that appeared to show a film crew wrapping up a video shoot. As people applauded a voice could be heard in the background congratulating everyone on set.

Top Dawg captioned the clip: “IT’S A WRAP! GOOD JOB…”

Advertisement

While it’s not clear as to who the shoot was for or what it entails, it’s been a while since TDE artists Kendrick, SZA and Ab-Soul have released anything new via the California-based label.

In September, Kendrick was spotted shooting a new music video in LA. A number of clips were shared online that showed Lamar being filmed as he was suspended by a crane over the ocean, wearing a white outfit.

Photographs also captured the rapper, who’s last album was 2017’s critically acclaimed ‘DAMN.’, sitting down, using a phone booth while wearing a white sweatshirt and yellow shorts.

SZA’s last album was her 2017 debut, ‘CTRL’. In September, the singer-songwriter dropped the surprise single ‘Hit Different’, alongside Ty Dolla $ign.

As for Ab-Soul, his most recent album was 2016’s ‘Do What Thou Wilt.’. In April, he shared the track ‘Dangerookipawaa Freestyle’, and earlier this month he popped up alongside Russ on ‘Who Wants What’, taken from the Atlanta rapper’s ‘Chomp’ EP.

Given how long it’s been since Kendrick, SZA and Ab-Soul have released anything substantial, a number of fans have taken to social media to speculate that the video shoot Top Dawg teased is for one of the three.

Advertisement

“Watch it be for mfkn REASON LMAOOO,” one person tweeted, referencing Top Dawg artist Reason, who released his debut album ‘New Beginnings’ last month.

Watch it be for mfkn REASON LMAOOO — 🐐 (@Griinchyy) November 26, 2020

Another wrote: “Sza probably. I forgot who was up after reason but I think soulo coming soon.”

One person poked fun at Kendrick’s lengthy hiatus, joking that the video is definitely not for the ‘Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe’ hitmaker since they think he will release any music until 2026 if he keeps moving at his current pace.

TDE just finished wrapping up a video shoot! Who could it be for? pic.twitter.com/zjGtoSZrLk — On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) November 26, 2020

One Twitter user, whose bio lists him as an actor, said he had worked on the shoot. “Just wrapped a music video for one of top dawg entertainment artists,” he wrote.

Just wrapped a music video for one of top dawg entertainment artists 🔥🔥🔥 — Mateo Montez (@Mateo_Montez23) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar‘s long-serving engineer Derek “MixedByAli” Ali has detailed in a new interview the rapper’s productivity and desire to achieve perfection in his recordings, estimating that “six albums” could be made from Lamar’s unreleased material.

Ali was speaking to NBA star Kevin Durant and his co-host Eddie Gonzalez on the latest episode of the podcast The ETCs when he was asked about working with Lamar.

Ali, who has worked with the Compton rapper on each one of his solo albums since 2012’s ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City’, said that much of what Lamar records during his sessions ends up on the cutting room floor in his personal quest for perfection — so much so that there could be up to “six albums” worth of unreleased Lamar material.