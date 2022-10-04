Tori Amos announces 2023 UK and European tour

Tori Amos has announced a new UK and European tour in 2023.

Following dates supporting her 2021 album ‘Ocean To Ocean’ earlier this year, the singer has announced a whole new run of dates for next year including six in the UK.

The tour will kick off at Edinburgh Queens Hall on March 25 before wrapping up at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 3. You can view her UK tour dates below.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (October 7) at 10am BST and you can purchase tickets here.

Big News! We are excited to announce that Tori will be playing additional dates in the UK and Ireland! Tickets for these shows will go on sale this Friday, October 7th at 10:00 AM BST. For the list of dates and ticket links click the link below! https://t.co/z1GMjdoi7L pic.twitter.com/fZxr6OcZEv — tori amos (@toriamos) October 3, 2022

Following her UK tour, Amos will also hit the road for a series of European dates kicking off in Brussels on April 5 before wrapping up in Zurich on April 30.

Tori Amos will play the following UK/European dates 2023:

MARCH

25 – EDINBURGH Queens Hall

27 – BELFAST Ulster Hall

28 – DUBLIN 3Olympia Theatre

31 – LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall

APRIL

1 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

3 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall

5 – BRUSSELS Cirque Royal

6 – AMSTERDAM Carre

7 – AMSTERDAM Carre

9 – BREMEN Metropole Theatre

10 – BERLIN Tempodrom

11 – HALLE Georg Friedrich Handelhalle

13 – MILAN Teatro degli Arcimboldi

14 – LYON Radiant

16 – MUNICH Gasteig Philharmonie

18 – HAMBURG Laeiszhalle

19 – FRANKFURT Alte Oper

20 – PARIS Olympia

24 – COPENHAGEN Royal Danish Theatre

25 – OSLO Konserthuset

28 – KATOWICE Spodek

29 – ST POLTEN Festspielhaus

30 – ZURICH Volkshaus

Amos previously said ‘Ocean To Ocean’ was inspired during her time in lockdown in Cornwall.

“This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them,” she said at the time. “Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognise you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you want to be, the artist you want to be.

“I realised that to shift this, you have to write from the place where you are. I was in my own private hell, so I told myself, then that’s where you write from – you’ve done it before…”