Tori Amos announces UK and European tour, hints at new album

Tori Amos has announced a UK and European tour, taking place across February and March next year.
The tour will kick off in Berlin, before heading through Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, the UK and Ireland. Tickets are available through Amos’ website.
Alongside the announcement on social media, the singer said to expect “more exciting news regarding the new album and US tour” in the coming weeks.
Tori Amos’ last album was 2017’s ‘Native Invader’. More recently, she released a book, Resistance, which was published by Atria in May last year. The memoir explores her three decades in music creating “meaningful, politically resonant work against patriarchal power structures”.
In May, Amos announced a limited re-release of her 1994 album ‘Under The Pink’, including a pink vinyl pressing.
Tori Amos’ UK/European 2022 tour dates:
FEBRUARY
Wednesday 16 – Berlin, Tempodrom
Thursday 17 – Katowice, Spodek
Friday 18 – St Polten, Festspeilhaus
Sunday 20 – Frankfurt, Alte Oper
Tuesday 22 – Munich, Philharmonie
Wednesday 23 – Zurich, Volkshaus
Thursday 24 – Milan, Teatro degli Arcimboldi
Saturday 26 – Lyon, Le Radiant
Monday 28 – Paris, Olympia
MARCH
Wednesday 02 – Hamburg, Laieszhalle
Thursday 03 – Amsterdam, Carre
Friday 04 – Amsterdam, Carre
Sunday 06 – Copenhagen, Royal Theatre
Monday 07 – Oslo, Konserthaus
Wednesday 09 – Brussels, Cirque Royal
Friday 11 – London, Palladium
Saturday 12 – London, Palladium
Monday 14 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
Tuesday 15 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
Thursday 17 – Cork, Opera House
Friday 18 – Dublin, Olympia