Tori Kelly announces first tour since hospitalisation

Tori Kelly has announced her first string of shows since being hospitalised last month.

Last night (August 14), the singer-songwriter took to social media to announce the ‘Take Control’ tour, in support of her recently released EP ‘tori’. The tour will kick off on September 10 in Toronto, before wrapping up nine shows later on September 26 in Los Angeles.

See the full list of tour dates below.

General tickets go on sale tomorrow (Thursday, August 17), via the official Tori Kelly website.

Tori Kelly’s ‘Take Control’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER:

10 – Axis Club – Toronto, ON

11 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

13 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

17 – The Loft – Atlanda, GA

18 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

21 – Ophelia’s – Denver, CO

24 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

25 – Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

26 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, CA

The tour will mark Tori Kelly’s first shows back since the singer was rushed to a hospital after collapsing while out for dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles in July. She reportedly experienced elevated heart rates before passing out. Upon treatment in the ICU, Kelly discovered that she had blood clots in her lungs and legs. It is currently unclear if more blood clots have been discovered since then.

A few days later, Kelly shared her own update on her condition, in the form of a handwritten letter to her fans. She wrote: “As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”

She also revealed that she had received flowers from none other than Beyoncé during her hospitalisation. She shared screengrabs of a text about Beyoncé’s special delivery. “Hi! Hope you’re feeling good! Beyoncé sent flowers to the house. No one was home so they left them under this tree,” the text read.