Tori Kelly reveals Beyoncé sent her flowers during recent hospitalisation

Tori Kelly has revealed that none other than Beyoncé sent her flowers while the was hospitalised recently.

On July 23, Kelly was rushed to a hospital after collapsing while out for dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles. She reportedly experienced elevated heart rates before passing out.

Upon treatment in the ICU, Kelly discovered that she had blood clots in her lungs and legs. It is currently unclear if more blood clots have been discovered since then.

Kelly is now recovering and has returned home, sharing an update with fans on Tuesday (August 1). In an Instagram carousel post, Kelly is reuniting with her dogs, playing games on her Nintendo Switch and receiving a special text about Beyoncé’s special delivery. “Hi! Hope you’re feeling good! Beyoncé sent flowers to the house. No one was home so they left them under this tree,” the text read.

On July 26, Tori Kelly’s husband André Murillo shared a brief update, per Rolling Stone, writing on his Instagram Stories: “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers”.

On July 27, Kelly shared her own update, in the form of a handwritten letter to her fans. She wrote: “As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”