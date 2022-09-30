Watch Tori Kelly’s acoustic cover of BLACKPINK’s ‘Typa Girl’

American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly has posted her moving rendition of ‘Typa Girl’, a cut from BLACKPINK’s sophomore album ‘Born Pink’.

In a TikTok clip posted to her official account earlier this week, the vocalist performed ‘Typa Girl’ with her acoustic guitar playing as accompaniment. “Didn’t know that you were cold ’til you felt my fire / Heaven’s gate just opened up, hearing choirs / If you say something else, you a liar,” Kelly sings in the clip.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time the two artists have shown their appreciation for each other’s artistry. In 2019, member Rosé shared that she was a fan of Kelly in an Instagram post sharing that she had met the singer. “I was such a huge fan of @torikelly during my trainee days,” the idol’s Instagram caption read. “[S]o so lovely to meet her in person.”

Kelly had also shared the post on her Instagram story, with the caption “[S]o nice meeting you!! [Y]ou’re the sweetest,” and left a comment expressing her joy about meeting the idol on the Instagram post as well.

In 2018, members Rosé and Lisa performed their rendition of Kelly’s 2015 single, ‘Paper Hearts’, during a VLive broadcast.

BLACKPINK have recently become the first female K-pop act to debut atop the Billboard 200 chart. According to data from Billboard, ‘Born Pink’ reportedly earned 102,000 equivalent album units in its release week, comprised of 75,500 album sales, as well as streaming and track equivalent units totalling 25,000 and 1,500 each for the week ending September 22.