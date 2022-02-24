Toro y Moi and friends take over San Francisco in the music video for ‘The Loop’

Toro y Moi has released the third single from his upcoming seventh studio album ‘Mahal’, the playful and funky track ‘The Loop’.

The track arrived on streaming platforms on February 22 alongside a video of the chillwave artist and his posse cruising through the streets of San Francisco in GoCars and a customised ‘Mahal’ Jeepney. It also features a cameo appearance by Filipino rapper Eyedress.

On the laid-back song, Toro y Moi – real name Chaz Bear – sings about how hard it is to keep up to date in the digital age, musing, “East Coast friends fill me in, I know you get the early scoop / Online trends that border cringe start to feel overused”.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘The Loop’ below.

Toro y Moi’s upcoming album ‘Mahal’ is set to be released April 29 via Dead Oceans, and the singer has already released two singles and music videos to promote the album in ‘Postman’ and ‘Magazine’, the latter featuring vocals from Salami Rose Joe Louis.

“I wanted to make a record that featured more musicians on it than any other record of mine,” Toro y Moi explained in a statement about the follow-up to his 2019 album ‘Outer Peace’. “To have them live on that record feels grounded, bringing a communal perspective to the table.”

Toro y Moi has released several remixes and featured on collaborative projects since ‘Outer Peace’. This includes a guest spot on Flume‘s Grammy-nominated 2020 single ‘The Difference’ and his reworks of Caribou’s ‘Home’ and HAIM‘s ‘3 AM’.

Advertisement

Last November, Toro y Moi announced that he would donate his profits from playing Astroworld to the families of those who lost their lives at the Travis Scott-founded festival.

“The loss of life at a concert is unbelievably sad and discouraging as an entertainer,” he wrote in a statement. “To show support, my business/management teams, my band and crew, and I are all donating our entire fees and any profit to the families of the victims from the event.”