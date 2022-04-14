Toro y Moi announces ‘Mahal’ short film ‘Goes By So Fast’ featuring Eric Andre

Toro y Moi has announced a short film to accompany his upcoming album ‘Mahal’, Goes By So Fast featuring comedian Eric Andre.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Toro y Moi

The short film appears to follow the psychedelic adventures of Toro y Moi – real name Chaz Bear – as he embarks on a journey with Andre on a ‘Mahal’-themed Jeepney, a vehicle that’s a popular form of public transport in the Philippines (where the musician’s mother is from).

“Chaz, you’re my co-pilot. You always have been and always will be,” Andre says affectionately in the trailer, before letting out a demented cackle.

Advertisement

Watch the colourful trailer for Goes By So Fast: A Mahal Film below.

The film will receive a world premiere at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles on April 22, where attendees wll be treated to behind-the-scenes footage and DJ sets by Toro y Moi and friends.

The short film was directed by longtime collaborator Harry Israelson of Primary Love Studios, who worked with Toro y Moi on his previous music videos for ‘You and I’, ‘Say That’ and ‘Freelance’.

Toro y Moi’s seventh album, ‘Mahal’, will be released April 29 on Dead Oceans. Three singles and music videos have been released to promote the album: ‘The Loop’, ‘Postman’ and ‘Magazine’, the latter featuring vocals from Salami Rose Joe Louis.

Advertisement

In a chat with NME about ‘Mahal’ late last month, Chaz Bear revealed that he had been working on the concept behind ‘Mahal’ for the past five years. “I have been chipping away at this thing, wanting to make another psych rock record that’s not as clean and a little bit more gritty,” he says, adding that COVID-19 quarantine had been the impetus behind his “want to finish it.”

Bear also revealed he plans to pare back his gruelling pre-pandemic touring schedule for upcoming tours, explaining, “I don’t see myself going on the road for four plus weeks or anything like that. That’s just not in my head at the moment.”

Toro y Moi has released several remixes and featured on collaborative projects since his last album, 2019’s ‘Outer Peace’. This includes a collaboration with Flume on the Grammy-nominated 2020 single ‘The Difference’ and his reworks of Caribou’s ‘Home’ and HAIM‘s ‘3 AM’.

Last November, he announced that he would donate his profits from playing Astroworld to the families of those who lost their lives at the Travis Scott-founded festival.