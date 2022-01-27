Toro y Moi announces new album ‘Mahal’, shares videos for two songs

Toro y Moi has announced his forthcoming seventh studio album, with ‘Mahal’ set to arrive on April 29 via Dead Oceans.

To coincide with the announcement, the singer-songwriter and producer – real name Chaz Bear – has shared two singles, ‘Postman’ and ‘Magazine’. The latter track features vocals from Salami Rose Joe Louis. The songs arrive alongside accompanying videos, directed by Kid. Studio and Arlington Lowell respectively.

Watch the videos for ‘Postman’ and ‘Magazine’ below:

The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Outer Peace’ was largely completed in Bear’s studio in Oakland last year, and features contributions from Unknown Mortal Orchestra‘s Ruban Neilson, Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo, Sofie Royer and the Mattson 2.

“I wanted to make a record that featured more musicians on it than any other record of mine,” Bear explained in a statement. “To have them live on that record feels grounded, bringing a communal perspective to the table.”

Following the release of ‘Outer Peace’, Toro y Moi appeared on numerous collaborative releases and remixes.

These included featuring on Flume‘s Grammy-nominated 2020 single ‘The Difference’ and delivering reworks of Caroline Polachek‘s ‘Hit Me Where It Hurts’ (alongside Deftones frontman Chino Moreno) and HAIM‘s ‘3 AM’.

The tracklist for Toro y Moi’s ‘Mahal’ is:

1. The Medium (feat. Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

2. Goes By So Fast

3. Magazine (feat. Salami Rose Joe Louis)

4. Postman

5. The Loop

6. Last Year

7. Mississippi

8. Clarity (feat. Sofie)

9. Foreplay

10. Déjà Vu

11. Way Too Hot

12. Millennium (feat. The Mattson 2)

13. Days in Love

