Torres announces new album ‘Thirstier’ with new single and UK tour dates

Torres has announced details of a new album called ‘Thirstier’ – listen to first single ‘Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head’ below.

‘Thirstier’ is Mackenzie Scott’s second album on Merge Records, following last year’s ‘Silver Tongue’, and will come out on July 30.

“I’ve been conjuring this deep, deep joy that I honestly didn’t feel for most of my life,” Scott said of the new album in a statement. “I feel like a rock within myself. And I’ve started to feel that I have what it takes to help other people conjure their joy, too.”

She added: “I wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way. I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyous.”

Of new single ‘Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head’, which you can watch the video for below, she said: “It’s my relentless arena country star moment—my shameless

Tim McGraw cheeseball hit.”

Torres is set to tour ‘Thirstier’ around the US in the second half of 2021, with a UK tour following early next year.

See the singer’s upcoming UK tour dates below, with tickets available now here.

MARCH 2022

11 – Glasgow, Mono

12 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

13 – Manchester, Night & Day Cafe

14 – Bristol, Exchange

15 – London, Bush Hall

Last year, as the coronavirus pandemic hit Europe, Torres was performing one of the last shows of her tour in Berlin when the United States imposed a travel ban from Europe which caused mass panic, leading her to plead for help in getting her and her band home safely.

Reflecting on the incident and seeking help, she said: “I asked fans on the internet, which I’ve never done in my life. Asking for help in general is not really my forte. But I got so scared that we were going to get stuck.

“People were so generous! I’m still trying to figure out what my plan is for thanking people, because it’s the reason I made it home quickly and safely.”