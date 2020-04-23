Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor and his wife Alicia Taylor are opening a plant-based taco truck.

Despite the couple, who married in October 2019, being in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, they said they plan to launch their new initiative as soon as restrictions are lifted.

“It was basically a [plant-based] taco food truck. We can’t say vegan because there will be some dairy in there, some stuff in there,” Taylor told Blabbermouth. “But the main focus was flavour, not just content. Because when people talk about vegan, they can become very pretentious. This was a way for us to combine [our love of food] with a healthier [lifestyle].”

Alicia added the couple went “plant-based” last summer.

Noting the benefits of this switch, the Slipknot frontman added: “My cholesterol dropped, like, 80 points. I was even trying to eat better, and yet my cholesterol wasn’t going anywhere. And as soon as I [went plant-based], [the change in my cholesterol level was immediate]. It was pretty rad.”

“And we don’t wanna be super annoying about it, ’cause that can turn a lot of people off,” Alicia added. “It was just kind of a choice we made for us.”

The couple previously teased that they were teaming up for a new side project.

“CT and I have been working on a completely new project together (like we need another hobby) and I CAN’T WAIT to share it with you!” Alicia wrote.

Meanwhile, Taylor recently revealed that Slipknot have been in talks to perform a series of intimate “throwback” live shows.

“We’ve actually talked about doing something like that for years, and doing a throwback show,” he revealed. “And doing a throwback show in a way where we wear the old gear as well.

“But that’s… I mean, I don’t know, few and far between. We’d have to make sure that we could do it in a safe way, obviously. Not just from a coronavirus standpoint, I mean that would be insanity. But, we’ll see. It would be insane.”

The masked metal outfit announced the rescheduled dates for their Knotfest Japan tour earlier this week, after the ongoing coronavirus crisis forced them to cancel last month’s performances.