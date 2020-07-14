Tory Lanez arrested and charged after police find gun in his car

Tory Lanez was arrested on Sunday morning (July 12) and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle.

According to TMZ, the Canadian singer/rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday after police were called to a residence in the Hollywood Hills, which had been hosting a private party, following an incident.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that witnesses reported hearing people arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots in the air.

Police were reportedly able to locate the SUV in question, which Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion and another unnamed woman were riding in, shortly after the incident.

As the car was searched, officers discovered a gun and Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle — a felony offence.

Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly taken to hospital for medical treatment after she cut her foot on glass that was on the floor of the SUV. The rapper was later listed as a “victim” in the police report, TMZ reports.

Jail records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show that Lanez posted his $35,000 bail and was released at 10:05AM on Sunday.

He is now scheduled to appear in court in LA on October 13.