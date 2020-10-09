Tory Lanez charged with assault in July shooting incident, facing over 22 years in prison

Tory Lanez has been charged with assault over the incident of a shooting involving “a female friend” in July.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the felony charges in a media release on October 8. “The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year,” it reads.

Though the LA County District Attorney’s Office did not name the victim, the sequence of events the release describes aligns with Megan Thee Stallion‘s account of a similar incident.

Advertisement

“On July 12, the defendant and the 25-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills,” the release says. “The victim exited the vehicle and [Tory Lanez] is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.”

Lanez has been charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

“The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury,” the release reads.

If found guilty, Lanez faces a maximum prison sentence of 22 years and 8 months. He is set to appear in court on October 13. The case remains under investigation.

Neither Lanez nor Megan has responded to the charges being filed.

Shortly after the incident on July 12, Megan revealed that she had been shot in the foot, opening up on how the injury left her “hurt and traumatised” and describing the surgery she underwent to have bullets removed. She did not identify the accused at the time.

Advertisement

However, in August, Megan claimed that Tory Lanez was the person who shot her, taking to Instagram Live to say “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

In September, Tory denied the allegations by releasing an entire album, ‘DAYSTAR’, in which he addresses the situation.

“How the fuck you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?” he rapped on the album’s opening track ‘Money Over Fallouts’.

Following the album’s release, Megan’s lawyer accused Lanez and his team of launching a “smear campaign” against her.

In addition, Lanez’s team was accused of impersonating a top employee at Megan’s label – 300 Entertainment – and sending fake emails that painted Lanez in a favourable light.