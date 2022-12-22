Tory Lanez declines to testify in Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial

Tory Lanez has declined to testify in his own defence in the ongoing trial where he is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) is accused of shooting Megan (real name Megan Pete) in the foot in July of 2020 during a dispute that unravelled following a pool party at reality star Kylie Jenner’s house in California.

He faces three felony charges, all of which he denies: one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and a third charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

If convicted Lanez faces a possible 22 years and eight months in prison in addition to deportation since he is a Canadian citizen.

Appearing in court yesterday (December 21), Peterson told the judge before opening statements (via Rolling Stone): “I will not testify.”

During the day’s proceedings, Megan’s lawyer Alexander Bott called the trial “a case about a guy who shot a girl, people saw it, and then he apologised for it,” saying the alleged incident occurred because of “nothing more than a bruised ego”.

He added: “You know what? Megan did find the courage to come out. She did find the courage to [say] what the defendant did to her, and after more than two years of this torture, it is finally time for you, members of the jury, to find the defendant guilty.”

Elsewhere, Bott referenced the testimony of Megan’s ex-assistant Kelsey Harris, who took to the witness stand last week and appeared to retract an earlier statement that Peterson threatened her with gun.

“She was only thinking about Megan at that time,” Bott said. “I just want to stop here for a second. The defence is asking you to believe that Kelsey Harris shot Megan that night, then was comforting her and [held] Megan’s legs bleeding on her.

“Are these the actions of a girl who just shot Megan?” he added. “Within five minutes of the shooting she sends this text message. Is Kelsey some kind of sophisticated criminal mastermind I didn’t know about, where she’s framing the defendant within five minutes? The defence doesn’t make sense.”

In response, defence lawyer George Mgdeseyan said the prosecution’s claim is “full of holes,” adding: “Megan Pete is a liar.”

Last week (December 13), Megan delivered an emotional testimony in court. Taking to the stand at the Los Angeles court, Pete was reportedly visibly emotional and told prosecutors she was “nervous” to testify, according to Billboard.

She also teared up repeatedly as she spoke about depression and suicide. “I wish he would’ve just shot and killed me if I knew I was going to have to go through this torture,” she said (via LA Times).

Closing arguments in the case continue today (December 22).