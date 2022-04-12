Tory Lanez denies rapping about Megan Thee Stallion in ‘Mucky James’

Tony Lazez has denied rapping about Megan Thee Stallion on his new song ‘Mucky James’.

Stallion – real name Megan Pete – was shot in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020 and she subsequently claimed that Lanez was the person who had fired at her.

Lanez was later charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On the new track, which arrived last week, fans were quick to point out that Lanez appeared to reference his ongoing legal dispute with Stallion.

However, Lanez denied this was the case later tweeting: “I am not talking about my court case on the song #MuckyJames.”

He continued: “I see all these blogs trying to connect the two…and honestly I have more sense than that.”

I am not talking about my court case on the song #MuckyJames …. I see all these blogs trying to connect the two … and honestly I have more sense than that . I would not play with the court order or the judge like that … please stop that narrative . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) April 11, 2022

Earlier this month, Lanez was ruled to have violated a protective order in which he was prohibited from contacting or coming within 100 yards of Stallion. In court, Judge David V. Herriford said that Lanez violated the protective order because some of his tweets “seem to be clear messages” to Stallion.

The judge went on to definitively rule that Lanez is “not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media.”

Addressing that in his tweet, Lanez also added: “I would not play with the court order or the judge like that…please stop that narrative.”

In a statement to Pitchfork about the case this month, Stallion’s lawyer said: “A judge found sufficient evidence of Mr. Peterson’s guilt to order him to stand trial.

“Additionally, the judge found sufficient evidence today that he violated the order of protection and had him handcuffed in the courtroom. The self-serving noise in this case will not change the facts or prevent this case from proceeding.”

The case is expected to take place on September 14 this year.

If Lanez is convicted, he could spend up to 22 years and eight months in prison.