Tory Lanez denies trying to buy Megan Thee Stallion’s silence after shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has claimed that Tory Lanez tried to buy her silence after he allegedly shot her in the foot.

Lanez is facing charges over an alleged shooting incident in July, with Megan claiming that he shot her after a house party in the Hollywood Hills.

The charges, issued on October 8, include assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and another for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The Canadian rapper has since denied the charges, but has also been issued with a protective order ruling that he cannot contact or come within 100 yards of Megan.

Describing the incident in a new interview with GQ, Megan alleged that she left Lanez’s car after a dispute when he began shooting at her feet.

After firing the weapon, it is said that Lanez offered money to Megan and a friend in order for them to remain silent.

“[At this point] I’m really scared,” Megan said, “because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking: ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.’ ”

When police eventually arrived at the scene, Megan claimed she told them that the gunshot wounds were in fact cuts on her feet.

A lawyer for Lanez has subsequently denied the claims.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the incident, Megan also claimed that she felt an “expectation to project strength”.

“Like damn,” she said. “I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like: who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality.

“And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people.… So it was like: ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like: ‘Is anybody going to believe what I’m saying?’”

Last month, Megan addressed the alleged shooting incident in the New York Times without naming Lanez.

“My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends,” she wrote. “Even as a victim, I have been met with scepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”

Her debut album, ‘Good News’, will arrive this Friday (November 20).