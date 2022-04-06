Tory Lanez has bail increased for violating order in Megan Thee Stallion case

Tory Lanez has had his bail increased for violating a protective order in an ongoing case with Megan Thee Stallion.

The Houston rapper – real name Megan Pete – was shot in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020. She subsequently claimed that Lanez was the person who had fired at her.

Lanez was later charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During a court hearing yesterday (April 5), Lanez was remanded in custody for violating the terms of a protective order. According to reports in Rolling Stone, Lanez is expected to be released soon after posting the new $350,000 (£268,000) bail.

Under the terms of the order, Lanez was prohibited from contacting or coming within 100 yards of Stallion.

According to Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon, Judge David V. Herriford said that Lanez violated the protective order because some of his tweets “seem to be clear messages” to Stallion.

Judge David Herriford heard nearly an hour of argument about Lanez's tweets and said some "seem to be clear messages" to Megan. He added new condition to Lanez's release that he's "not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media." Trial date set for 9/14. — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) April 5, 2022

The judge went on to definitively rule that Lanez is “not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media.”

In a statement to Pitchfork, Stallion’s lawyer added: “A judge found sufficient evidence of Mr. Peterson’s guilt to order him to stand trial.

“Additionally, the judge found sufficient evidence today that he violated the order of protection and had him handcuffed in the courtroom. The self-serving noise in this case will not change the facts or prevent this case from proceeding.”

The case is expected to take place on September 14 this year.

If Lanez is convicted, he could spend up to 22 years and eight months in prison.