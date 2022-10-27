Tory Lanez ordered to house arrest until Megan Thee Stallion assault case goes to trial

A Los Angeles judge has ordered Tory Lanez to be placed under house arrest until his trial for the alleged assault of Megan Thee Stallion begins.

The house arrest ruling, according to the Los Angeles Times, comes into effect from October 31, and was implemented in response to Lanez’ alleged altercation with rapper August Alsina in September, which occurred while Lanez was out on bail in the Megan Thee Stallion case. The order was urged by prosecutor Alexander Bott, who told Superior Court Judge David Herriford that Lanez’ alleged incident with Alsina while on bail shows “a flagrant disregard for the court’s orders.”

In response, defence attorney Shawn Holley classed the Alsina altercation as “mere allegations”, saying he’s “not really sure that there’s anything this court should do given the unproven allegations.” Despite that argument, a spokesperson for the L.A. County district attorney’s office concluded that Lanez “was placed on house arrest today… as a result of his alleged altercation with August Alsina.”

Advertisement

The spokesperson also stipulated the duration of Lanez’ house arrest, which will conclude upon his return to court for the Megan Thee Stallion case on November 28. Lanez is facing firearms and assault charges for that case, stemming from Megan’s 2020 claim that Lanez shot her in the foot — an allegation for which he later pleaded not guilty in November 2021.

Lanez’ house arrest order is the latest development in relation to the firearm incident. The rapper has had his bail increased twice since the allegation was made: once for violating the stay-away order by appearing at 2021’s Rolling Loud music festival before Megan Thee Stallion performed, and a second time for discussing the rapper on social media.

In addition to pleading not guilty in the firearms case, Lanez also denied any involvement in the alleged Alsina altercation, writing on Instagram at the time that he “[doesn’t] know what everybody talking about…But I’ve been in the studio I’m not in anything negative.”