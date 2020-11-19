Tory Lanez pleads not guilty to assault charge in relation to alleged Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to assault in relation to the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in the summer.

The Canadian rapper and singer was charged last month by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The charges are in relation to an incident on July 12 involving Lanez and Megan, with the latter alleging that Lanez shot at her feet several times following an argument, causing her to sustain gunshot wounds to her foot.

Lanez responded to the charges in October by claiming that the “truth will come to the light”.

The singer was arraigned in LA yesterday (November 18), where he pleaded not guilty to assault with a semi-automatic handgun.

Rap artist charged with assault of woman in Hollywood Hills pleaded not guilty today. He is due back in court on 1/20. https://t.co/J62gxvztm5 #LADAOffice — Jackie Lacey (@LADAOffice) November 18, 2020

Lanez is due back in court on January 20, 2021. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Last month, a judge issued a protective order preventing Lanez from contacting Megan.

The order came shortly after Megan addressed the alleged shooting incident in a powerful op-ed for The New York Times, writing that she “was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man”. She did not name Lanez in the piece.