Tory Lanez reportedly in “possible settlement discussions” in assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez is reportedly in settlement talks with prosecutors in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez – real name DayStar Peterson – was charged with felony assault after Megan accused him of shooting her in July last year. Lanez pleaded not guilty to the charges in November and launched a bid to discuss the allegations made against him in January this year after a judge ordered him to stay silent.

Rolling Stone reports that Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta told a judge on Thursday morning (September 23) that the “meaningful” discussions could potentially resolve the case, meaning witnesses wouldn’t need to be called to a preliminary hearing in December.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Ta said they’re in “possible settlement discussions”, before adding that they’ll take the case to a preliminary hearing in December if a settlement isn’t reached by the next court date on November 3. Lanez’s defense lawyer, Shawn Holley, also reportedly appeared at the hearing, albeit via phone, and spoke only to agree to the court date.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Holley reiterated Lanez’s not guilty plea. “As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case. This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and Mr. Peterson’s plea of not guilty stands,” he said.

This development in the case comes a month after it was ruled that Lanez broke Megan Thee Stallion’s protective order against him by appearing onstage during DaBaby’s set at Rolling Loud, where Megan was also performing. The violation resulted in Lanez being ordered to pay an additional $60,000 (£43,700) in bail, bringing his total up to $250,000 (£182,000).

Los Angeles judge Keith H. Borjon told Lanez that he was “really fortunate” to only receive the extra bail as punishment, saying: “You’re facing years in prison, over 22 years in prison.

“They could have filed an additional charge based on violating the protective order because that’s a violation of law as well.”

Besides the hearing, yesterday also saw Lanez take to Instagram to announce a “1980’s album” titled ‘Alone At Prom’, due for release on December 1.