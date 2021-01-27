Tory Lanez seeks right to speak on Megan Thee Stallion case after judge blocked him from speaking out

Tory Lanez has reportedly launched a bid to discuss allegations levelled against him by Megan Thee Stallion after a judge ordered him to stay silent.

Lanez is facing charges over an alleged shooting incident back in July, with Megan claiming that he shot her after a house party in the Hollywood Hills.

The charges, issued on October 8, include assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and another for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The rapper is said to have filed new documents, seen by TMZ, in order to discuss the charges after previously pleading not guilty and claiming that the “truth will come to the light”.

According to TMZ, Lanez wishes to speak about the incident because he believes that Megan insinuated he was responsible for recent false claims that the charges against him had been dropped.

Addressing the rumours on Twitter last week, Megan wrote: “AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up.”

Back in November Lanez also denied that he tried to buy Megan’s silence after the initial shooting.

He was also issued with a protective order ruling that he cannot contact or come within 100 yards of the Houston rapper.