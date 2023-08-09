Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in a 2020 incident.

Lanez was found guilty in December last year of three felonies related to the shooting. Sentencing was delayed from Monday (August 7) to Tuesday (August 8), with Lanez then finally being handed down his jail term.

Prosecutors on the case were seeking a 13-year sentence, while the maximum sentence he could have received was 22 years and eight months.

Advertisement

While Megan Thee Stallion – who was shot in both feet by Lanez after attending a party in 2020 – wasn’t present at the hearing, she submitted a court statement that reads per an Associated Press report: “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

Per Stallion’s statement, which was read in court by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, the rapper also said she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again.”

After the sentencing, Lanez’ lawyer Jose Baez said: “I have seen vehicular homicide and other cases where there’s death and the defendant still gets less than 10 years,” describing himself as “very disappointed”.

Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – was found guilty of all three charges pegged against him: one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and one charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

In April, Megan Thee Stallion – real name Megan Pete – issued a “final” response over the incident. In her response, she reflected on the “humiliation” she faced from the public when coming forward with the claims.