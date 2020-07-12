Tory Lanez shares videos for new tracks ‘Staccato’ and ‘392’

Tory Lanez has shared ‘The VVS Capsule’, a new two-song release including ‘Staccato’ and ‘392’.

‘392’ is a new collaboration with Florida artist VV$ KEN, the latest addition to Lanez’s label One Umbrella, and includes a full music video to accompany the trap-influenced track.

‘Staccato’ showcases a more upbeat side of the Canadian rapper, and comes complete with a visualiser – and a lyrical nod to basketball team the Chicago Bulls in the chorus with the line: “I ain’t on no bullshit, this ain’t no Chicago.” Watch both below.

These might be the first taste of the “real golden songs” Lanez claimed he was still sitting on back in April after releasing ‘The New Toronto 3’.

The project, which happened to mark the end of his record deal with Interscope Records, was released off the helm of his record-breaking Quarantine Radio, aired on Instagram live.

Following its release, the rapper spoke to DJ Ebro on Beats 1 about his new journey as an independent artist.

“I’m out the label, bro,” Lanez said. “I’m gone. I’m out. I’ve already recouped my publishing deal, my album deal. I exceeded five albums. This is the last one, and I want to give them a mixtape.

“I don’t want to give the label I was with at the time, not the label but the team I was with, I didn’t want to give the team those records I felt were my Earth Changing records. That’s why I haven’t released any of my golden songs.”