Tory Lanez streams fall by 40% following Megan Thee Stallion shooting statement

Tory Lanez‘s music streams have taken a hit, falling by 40% following a statement made by Megan Thee Stallion relating to a shooting involving the Toronto rapper.

Megan was leaving a Hollywood Hills party with Tory on July 12 when she suffered gunshot injuries to her feet, which later required surgery. Tory was subsequently apprehended and charged with possession of a concealed weapon.

While Megan refused at first to discuss the incident and name her shooter, last month (August 21) she accused Tory of the shooting. “Since y’all hoes so worried ’bout it,” Megan said, “yes, this n**** Tory shot me,” Megan said on an Instagram Live broadcast.

She said that when the police arrived at the scene, she feared for her life and did not immediately tell them what was going on, especially given the current climate and long history of police brutality against Black people.

The broadcast came shortly after Billboard and the Los Angeles Times reported that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office were considering filing charges against Lanez for allegedly shooting Megan.

Tory has not publicly commented on the shooting nor on the statement made by Megan.

Now, Forbes reports that Tory’s audio streams, which have been consistently in the 20 million to 30 million range since mid-June, have fallen since Megan’s August 20 livestream revelation.

During the week of August 21, the Toronto rapper’s streams plummeted by nearly 9 million – a 40% drop from the previous week’s 22 million streams.

Last week, Megan addressed her shooting in a new freestyle posted to her Instagram. “Going through beats and I just had to do a Lil quick freestyle,” Stallion wrote alongside her post.

“Tic tac toe, I X this bitch, if a hit dog holler, I address that shit,” Megan began her freestyle before continuing, “got shot two times and I ate that shit, bounced right back with a Revlon deal.”

Meanwhile, JoJo has cut Tory Lanez from an upcoming deluxe edition of her new album after Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that the rapper shot her.