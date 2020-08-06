Tory Lanez’ team deny he’s been deported after firearms arrest

Tory Lanez‘ representatives have been forced to deny claims that he been deported following from the US following his recent arrest on firearms charges.

The Canadian rapper was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle last month after police were called to a house in the Hollywood Hills, which had been hosting a private party.

Megan Thee Stallion, who also attended the party alongside Tory, was shot in the foot and had to undergo surgery.

Advertisement

While it is yet to be established if Tory was involved in the shooting, his team have responded after Megan’s fans set up a petition to deport the star from the US.

They told XXL: “Tory has not been deported and is self-quarantining with his family in Florida. This is a perfect example of false information being spread regarding this case, his whereabouts and his character.”

A previous statement added: “He’s in good spirits and looks forward to having the truth come to light about that night and wishes nothing but the best for Meg.”

Lanez was arrested on charges of concealing a weapon in his vehicle, and was released later that day after posting $35,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13. Last month, Megan Thee Stallion hit out at Draya Michele after she joked about the shooting.