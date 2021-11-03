Tory Lanez won’t be offered plea deal in Megan Thee Stallion case

Tory Lanez won’t be offered a plea deal in the felony assault case in which it is alleged he shot Megan Thee Stallion last year.

In July 2020, the Houston rapper (real name Megan Pete) was shot in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. A month later, she claimed that Lanez was the person who had shot her.

Today (November 3), Lanez’s lawyer Shawn Holley appeared in a Los Angeles court and set a preliminary hearing in the case for December 14. It was also confirmed that the rapper would not be given a plea deal, despite “possible settlement discussions” taking place in September.

Rolling Stone reports that Deputy District Attorney Kath Ta told the court she has planned for around 90 minutes of testimony at next month’s hearing.

Lanez – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – is facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, plus the charge of “personally inflicted great bodily injury”. If he is convicted, he could spend up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Peterson plead not guilty to the charges in November 2020 and, in January 2021, sought the right to speak out about the case after a judge ordered him to stay silent.

Holley previously told Rolling Stone that “meaningful discussions” to strike a deal with prosecutors did not change her client’s not guilty plea. “As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case,” she said. “This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and Mr. Peterson’s plea of not guilty stands.”

Lanez’s bail was originally set at $190,000 (£139k), but was raised to $250,000 (£183k) after it was ruled that the rapper had violated Megan’s protective order against him by appearing onstage during DaBaby’s set at Rolling Loud. Megan was also performing at the festival.

Meanwhile, Lanez announced last month that he will release a “1980s album” called ‘Alone At Prom’ next month. The record is expected to arrive on December 1.