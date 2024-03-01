Tottenham Hotspur goalie Alfie Whiteman shares first mix on NTS Radio

Tottenham Hotspur goalie Alfie Whiteman has landed his first mix on NTS Radio earlier this week.

The goalkeeper, who joined the Tottenham Academy back in 2015, took to his official Instagram to share the music moment. “I’m live on NTS until 8PM – tune in,” he wrote in an Instagram story on Monday, February 26.

Titled ‘Sweet Tooth W/ Alfie’, a description of the mix on the NTS Radio website read: “Professional footballer & artist Alfie Whiteman puts together a show sharing an assorted mix of what he’s been listening to this month to get him through the start of year sadness.”

Whiteman’s mix includes tracks from the likes of the Cocteau Twins and Elliot Smith as well as including various genres such as folk, soul, psychedelic rock, and jazz.

Speaking to Mixmag about his debut mix, the goalie said: “This was my first time doing a live show. Before this, I was just making mixes and playlists on my laptop and sharing them with friends.”

He continued: “I’ve always had a deep interest in listening to and discovering new music, so I was grateful for this opportunity.”

There has been no confirmation on if Whiteman’s appearance on the NTS show was a one off show or if it was the beginning of some kind of residency. The Spurs goalie has used his Instagram account as a place to share his films, photograph, and music taste over the past five years.

In an interview on the Spurs website, Whiteman opened up about who he’d like to see in concert and shared: “I’d love to see Radiohead, I think they’d be great. But if I could choose anyone at all, I’d probably say Al Green. There are loads, it’s a long list and people like Nina Simone and Miles Davis at the height of the jazz scene would have been incredible. And I would rather have seen them perform at a small intimate club than a big venue.”

Elsewhere, last year, Man City’s Jack Grealish announced his DJ debut alongside Oliver Heldens under the name DJ Grealo.

In other dance news, the famed LGBTQIA+ venue Heaven is facing closure following a £320,000 rent increase.