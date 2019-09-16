Tove Lo announces details of 2020 UK and European ‘Sunshine Kitty’ tour

The dates are on sale later this week

Tove Lo has announced details of a new UK and European spring 2020 tour in support of her upcoming new album ‘Sunshine Kitty’.

The Swedish singer and songwriter will perform dates in Glasgow, Manchester and London next March before embarking on the European leg of her tour shortly after. Tickets will go on sale at 10am on September 20 and are available to buy here.

Supported by Millie Turner, Lo has also asked fans to send her set requests. Writing on Twitter, Lo said: “Also, I’m taking requests, i wanna make the perfect set list for you What songs you want to hear? Tag which show you’re going to and someone you want to bring to the show and I’ll see you in March.”

The full list of UK dates are listed below.

Tove Lo March 2020 tour dates

9 – Glasgow, SWG3

10 – Manchester, Albert Hall

12 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Lo recently shared her new Kylie Minogue-featuring single ‘Really Don’t Like U’ from her upcoming album which is set for release on September 20. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Blue Lips’, and will feature further collaborations with the likes of Doja Cat, ALMA and Jax Jones.

Describing the themes of ‘Sunshine Kitty’ last month, Lo said: “It’s filled with songs about naive love, teen crushes, future fears and being a vulnerable weirdo. I’m so proud of this album, and so grateful to everyone involved.”

Of the album title, the artist explained: “It’s a play on pussy power, but it’s a happy, positive way of seeing it.”

Lo also recently appeared at NME’s Girls to the Front evening which saw the singer give live debuts to brand new songs from the album, as well as a glimpse at unreleased material.