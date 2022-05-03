Tove Lo announces 2022 UK and European tour

Tove Lo has announced details of a UK and European tour which will take place later this year.

The Sweden-born, Los Angeles-based artist will return with new music later today (May 3) in the form of ‘No One Dies From Love’, which will premiere along with an Alaska-directed music video at 6:30pm UK time.

Accompanying the new single, Lo has now confirmed a host of UK, Ireland and European headline tour dates for October and November.

“I’m so happy I feel CRAZY to announce my headline tour in the UK and Europe this autumn,” Lo said in a statement. “We had to cut our tour there short in March of 2020, which meant missing out on seeing most of your beautiful faces. Now the wait is officially (almost) over!”

You can see Tove Lo’s upcoming headline tour dates below.

October

29 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

November

1 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

2 – Academy, Manchester

3 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

5 – The Roundhouse, London

8 – La Madeleine, Brussels

9 – Live Music Hall, Cologne

10 – Bataclan, Paris

12 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg

13 – Melkweg, Amsterdam

15 – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin

16 – Stodola, Warsaw

18 – Vega, Copenhagen

19 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

21 – Berns, Stockholm

Tickets for the UK dates of the tour go on general sale on Friday (May 6) at 10am, and you’ll be able to find them here.

Lo has also announced the launch of Pretty Swede Records, her own record label with mtheory.

“I have a lot of freedom, and it’s been fun to work with mtheory,” she said in a statement. “This will be the first release under my label. I’m a pop girl, but I like to make things weird and be in full control of the whole vision. This is the perfect way to put out exactly what I want.”