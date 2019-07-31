Tove Lo announces new single ‘Bad as the Boys’ in Karaoke-inspired teaser – watch

Coming very soon...

Tove Lo has announced that her new track ‘Bad as the Boys’ is coming later this week – check out the teaser below.

The Swedish pop star is set to release her fourth LP ‘Sunshine Kitty’ this year, which will follow 2017’s ‘Blue Lips’. Having released its first cut ‘Glad He’s Gone’ in May, the singer is set to offer up another taste this Friday (August 2).

‘Bad as the Boys’, which will see Tove Lo team-up with Finnish singer ALMA, has been previewed via a Karaoke-inspired Instagram clip. The grainy footage reveals a snippet of the song, along with the lyrics: “And I was down until she felt like the one/ Maybe the heat just got me blind/ She’s so fine/ Love hurts.”

Despite the upcoming single appearing to lean towards a melancholic sound, Tove Lo recently promised that her new LP will be “happier” and contain more “club bangers” than heard on previous efforts.

“There’s definitely some club bangers on there, but some of it is a bit more acoustic,” she explained. “Maybe it’s because I’ve been living in LA for a while, or that I’m in a great relationship so I’m just happy at the moment!

“It’s definitely nice to have friends to lean on – it’s a lot about friendship.”

Further information or a release date for the new record have not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Tove Lo recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform ‘Glad He’s Gone’ to a US TV audience. Check out the video above.

In 2018, it was revealed that Tove Lo had been recording with Dua Lipa. The ‘New Rules’ artist shared a picture of the pair in a studio in Stockholm via her Instagram.