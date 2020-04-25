Tove Lo announces new specialty merch bundles raising money for COVID-19 relief

Tove Lo has announced a new series of “specialty” merchandise bundles, proceeds from which will be donated to the charity MusiCares, who help musicians impacted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The singer announced the scheme on Instagram earlier this week, writing: “There’s been a lot of news about things not happening lately while we’re all in lockdown, I’m excited to talk about something that IS happening and will help a great organization I care deeply about.

“Over the next days and weeks I’ll be dropping specialty merch bundles and items, the proceeds of which will go to benefit MusiCares in support of their COVID 19 relief efforts and the amazing and vital work they are doing to support the music community. While i know you’re all rocking your quarantine looks, this is your chance to get some fresh gear for yourself or a loved one, while helping a great cause.

The first piece of merchandise announced was a hand-signed poster, a ‘Gritty Pretty’ tote bag and a Sunshine Kitty plush toy.

That was followed by the second run yesterday, which included a red Tove Lo hoody and a vinyl copy of last year’s ‘Sunshine Kitty’ album.

In February, the Swedish singer-songwriter revealed a euphoric collaborative single with Sean Paul called ‘Calling On Me’.

It followed two new songs that Tove Lo shared in January, produced by Billie Eilish’s brother and producer FINNEAS.

‘Bikini Porn’ and ‘Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak’ followed last September’s ‘Sunshine Kitty’.