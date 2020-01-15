Less than four months on from releasing her latest album ‘Sunshine Kitty’, Tove Lo has surprise-released two new songs.

The tracks are titled ‘Bikini Porn’ and ‘Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak’, and were revealed via the Swedish artist’s official Instagram.

The new music sees her team up with songwriter FINNEAS, aka Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell.

The songs present two different sides to Lo’s sound, with the former upbeat and joyous and the latter occupying decidedly darker territory. Take a listen below.

The new tracks come ahead of a handful of UK tour dates for the singer in March. She’ll be playing the following shows:

Tove Lo March 2020 tour dates

9 – Glasgow, SWG3

10 – Manchester, Albert Hall

12 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

The singer released her last full-length album only a month ago, a record that featured a slew of high-profile collaborations including Kylie Minogue, Jax Jones, MC Zaac and Doja Cat.

Lo also appeared at NME’s Girls to the Front evening shortly before the album’s release, which saw her give live debuts to brand new songs from the album, as well as a glimpse at unreleased material.