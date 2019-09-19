Tove Lo gets moody on mid-tempo new single ‘Sweettalk My Heart’

The Swedish pop star's new album 'Sunshine Kitty' arrives on Friday

Tove Lo has released her latest single, ‘Sweettalk my Heart’ – listen to it below.

The moody mid-tempo bop is the fifth single to be released from Lo’s upcoming new album, ‘Sunshine Kitty’, which arrives this Friday (September 20). It follows 2017’s ‘Blue Lips’ and features collaborations with Kylie Minogue, Doja Cat, ALMA, Jax Jones, and others.

Produced by The Struts, ‘Sweettalk my Heart’ comes after Lo’s previously released singles ‘Glad He’s Gone’, ‘Bad As the Boys’, ‘Jacques’, and the Kylie Minogue assisted ‘Really Don’t Like U’.

Earlier this month, Lo played a tiny gig for NME at London’s Shacklewell Arms as part of its Girls To The Front series, which champions women and non-binary artists and creates a safe space for fans to enjoy music.

Meanwhile, the Swedish pop star discussed the sound of her upcoming new album back in June, saying it’s “happier” and contains more “club bangers”.

“There’s definitely some club bangers on there, but some of it is a bit more acoustic,” she explained, telling fans about what they can expect. “Maybe it’s because I’ve been living in LA for a while, or that I’m in a great relationship so I’m just happy at the moment!

“It’s definitely nice to have friends to lean on – it’s a lot about friendship.”