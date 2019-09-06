Listen to Tove Lo and Kylie Minogue’s new song ‘Really Don’t Like U’

It'll feature on Lo's forthcoming 'Sunshine Kitty' album

Tove Lo has shared her new Kylie Minogue-featuring single ‘Really Don’t Like U’ – listen to the track below.

The song will feature on Lo’s upcoming new album ‘Sunshine Kitty’, which is set for release on September 20. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Blue Lips’, and will feature further collaborations with the likes of Doja Cat, ALMA and Jax Jones.

Lo has now previewed the LP by releasing her Kylie collaboration ‘Really Don’t Like U’, which you can hear below. The single follows on from the recent release of the tracks ‘Jacques’ and ‘Bad As The Boys’.

Sharing the news of the song’s release on Instagram, Lo wrote of the Kylie collaboration: “No Words. She melts my heart”.

Describing the themes of ‘Sunshine Kitty’ last month, Lo said: “It’s filled with songs about naive love, teen crushes, future fears and being a vulnerable weirdo. I’m so proud of this album, and so grateful to everyone involved.”

Of the album title, the artist explained: “It’s a play on pussy power, but it’s a happy, positive way of seeing it.”

Tove Lo will headline NME‘s Girls To The Front gig at London’s Shacklewell Arms on September 9 — find out how to get free tickets for the show here.