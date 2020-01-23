News Music News

Tove Lo hints at upcoming collaboration with Billie Eilish

It comes after her recent collaboration with Eilish's brother, Finneas

Elizabeth Aubrey
Billie Eilish and Tove Lo
Tove Lo has hinted at a Billie Eilish collaboration in the future

Tove Lo has hinted that a collaboration with Billie Eilish could happen in the future.

Less than four months on from releasing her latest album ‘Sunshine Kitty’, Lo recently surprise-released two new songs following a collaboration with Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell.

The tracks, ‘Bikini Porn’ and ‘Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak’, were revealed via the Swedish artist’s official Instagram last week.

Now, in a new interview with The Daily Star, Lo revealed that she also has her sights set on a collaboration with Eilish – and she hopes Finneas might be able to help her set it up.

Finneas and Billie Eilish

Lo said: “I would love to work with Billie, Finneas is incredibly talented, they’re obviously a talent family, I would absolutely love to.

“But I respect she is doing her own thing, her and Finneas are doing everything together, so we will see.”

Lo’s new tracks were released ahead of a handful of UK tour dates for the singer in March. She’ll be playing the following shows:

Tove Lo March 2020 tour dates
9 –  Glasgow, SWG3 
10 – Manchester, Albert Hall
12 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Reviewing Lo’s latest album, NME wrote: “Tove Lo’s fourth album sees the star largely stick the formula that made her successful in the first place, but that’s no bad thing: it features some of her best work in years as she boldly embraces new sounds and unusual collaborators.

“Exhilarating and fearless, Tove Lo has ensured she’s stayed relevant with a bold, brash and at often quite brilliant record.”

Meanwhile, Eilish recently confirmed that she will be recording a new album and releasing a  documentary in 2020.

When asked if a new album was coming in 2020, she replied: “This year, no, but I will be making it this year. But next few years? It’s coming. When it’s made. It’s not made yet.”

