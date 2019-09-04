Tove Lo to perform at NME’s next intimate Girls To The Front night – get free tickets

Come on down.

In NME’s next celebration of female and non-binary talent, we welcome international pop sensation Tove Lo to perform an intimate show for our Girls To The Front series. Get free tickets here.

Having previously welcomed the likes of The Japanese House, Beabadoobee, Dream Wife, GIRLI, GLOWIE, and Black Honey among others, Girls To The Front aims to showcase female and non-binary artists as well as celebrating gigs as a safe place for all genders.

Now, as she gears up to release her fourth album ‘Sunshine Kitty‘, the Swedish singer-songwriter and pop’s go-to collaborator Tove Lo will be gracing the tiny stage for GTTF at London’s Shacklewell Arms on Monday September 9. This is an 18+ event and support will come from Club NME DJ Lisa Wright. Visit here for free tickets.

Due for release on September 20, ‘Sunshine Kitty’ follows ‘Blue Lips’ from 2017. Among the guests on her new album are ALMA, Kylie Minogue, Jax Jones, MC Zaac and Doja Cat.