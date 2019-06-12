Tove Lo promises “happier” new album with more “club bangers”

LP 4 is coming.

Tove Lo has discussed the sound of her upcoming new album, which she said is “happier” and contains more “club bangers”.

The Swedish pop star is set to release her fourth LP ‘Sunshine Kitty’ in 2019, which will follow 2017’s ‘Blue Lips’. At the end of last month, she signalled the record by dropping first track ‘Glad He’s Gone’.

Speaking of what fans can expect from the project, Tove Lo told Gay Times that we’ll hear “a little bit of a happier side” to her personality come through.

“There’s definitely some club bangers on there, but some of it is a bit more acoustic,” she explained. “Maybe it’s because I’ve been living in LA for a while, or that I’m in a great relationship so I’m just happy at the moment!

“It’s definitely nice to have friends to lean on – it’s a lot about friendship.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

In 2018, it was revealed that Tove Lo had been recording with Dua Lipa. The ‘New Rules’ artist shared a picture of the pair in a studio in Stockholm via her Instagram.

Last year, Tove Lo shared a 25-minute short film to accompany her latest full-length release. Speaking of working on the Malia James-directed visuals, she said: “I was nervous about the acting, I’m very comfortable in front of the camera performing, but acting is a different thing.

“Malia really gave me confidence throughout and I felt completely safe in her superwoman hands.”