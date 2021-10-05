Tove Lo reveals she’s almost finished writing her new album

Tove Lo has revealed that she is currently completing the writing process for her next album.

The Swedish singer-songwriter, whose fourth record ‘Sunshine Kitty’ arrived in 2019, took to Instagram earlier today (October 5) to give fans an update on her next project.

“Writing the last of my album in this place where I’ve spent much of my life. Happy sad it’s not so bad,” Tove Lo wrote as the caption to a scenic photograph.

It comes after the artist confirmed early last month (September 8) that her next full-length was “taking shape”. You can see both of those posts below.

Back in April, Charli XCX revealed that she and Tove Lo had been “making the best music ever” together in Palm Springs, California. “Excited for u guys to hear things,” Charli captioned an image of the pair.

Tove Lo and Charli XCX previously teamed up on ‘Out Of My Head’, which appears on the latter’s 2017 mixtape ‘Pop 2’.

Over the summer, Tove Lo contributed to Kito’s remix of Marina‘s single ‘Venus Fly Trap’. She released a deluxe edition of ‘Sunshine Kitty’ in May 2020.

In a four-star review of the original record, NME wrote: “Tove Lo’s fourth album sees the star largely stick the formula that made her successful in the first place, but that’s no bad thing: it features some of her best work in years as she boldly embraces new sounds and unusual collaborators.

“Exhilarating and fearless, Tove Lo has ensured she’s stayed relevant with a bold, brash and at often quite brilliant record.”