Tove Lo shares new single ‘Borderline’ co-written by Dua Lipa

Tove Lo has dropped a new song, ‘Borderline’, which was co-written by Dua Lipa.

The upbeat track is the first new music from the Swedish singer since her recent album ‘Dirt Femme’, which arrived in October.

Per a press release, Lo said: “’Borderline’ is a song about being on the edge of love. The drama you cause inside yourself and with another person if you feel insecure. You test them. This song has existed for a long time and I’ve always felt it was incredibly special so getting to release it now has sort of a full circle feeling. Maybe that’s why it was the perfect song for Annie’s revenge video. I hope my fans love the bizarre love story that unfolds in this video, it’s my favorite kind of thing!”

The song’s music video follows on from the story in the visuals for ‘No One Dies From Love’ – you can check it out below.

Earlier this week, Lo teased a snippet of the track on Twitter and sent “tons of love to Dua Lipa for trusting me with this baby”.

“This is the very first song we wrote together and the very start of our friendship so this feels extra special,” she continued. “Now everybody hold your breath…”

Lipa, meanwhile, said on Instagram Stories: “The first day Tove Lo and I got into the studio we wrote this song and I am so excited for it to come out into the world!!!”

The pair had written together as far back as 2018 and Lo went on to earn a co-writing credit on the track ‘Cool’ from Lipa’s 2020 album ‘Future Nostalgia’. Lo also opened for Lipa in Oslo, Norway, as part of her European headline tour.