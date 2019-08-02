Tove Lo shares epic list of collabs for new album ‘Sunshine Kitty’ with new single ‘Bad As The Boys’

Tove's fourth album also has a confirmed release date

Tove Lo has announced a stellar list of guests for her new album ‘Sunshine Kitty’, as well as sharing her new single ‘Bad As The Boys’ featuring ALMA.

The album is the Swedish singer’s fourth full-length, and follows ‘Blue Lips’ from 2017.

Lo announced the full tracklist and featured artists on Instagram, on a post which can be seen below. ‘Sunshine Kitty’ will be released on September 20.

Among the guests on ‘Sunshine Kitty’ are Kylie Minogue, Jax Jones, MC Zaac and Doja Cat.

The album also reunites Tove Lo with her ‘Bitches’ collaborator ALMA. Their new song ‘Bad As The Boys’ was released today (August 2) and can be heard below.

Lo said on Instagram of ‘Sunshine Kitty’: “It’s filled with songs about naive love, teen crushes, future fears and being a vulnerable weirdo. I’m so proud of this album, and so grateful to everyone involved.”

Speaking about the album title, Lo explained: “It’s a play on pussy power, but it’s a happy, positive way of seeing it.”

Of its artwork, the Swede said: “This cartoon cat is an extension of me and part of the new music. She’s super cute, but she does stupid shit like getting in fights and getting fucked up. It’s how I feel the album sounds.”

‘Bad As The Boys’ is the second single previewed from ‘Sunshine Kitty’, after Lo released ‘Glad He’s Gone’ in May.

Lo has previously said ‘Sunshine Kitty’ is “happier” and will contain “more bangers” than her previous work.

She told Gay Times in June: “Maybe it’s because I’ve been living in LA for a while, or that I’m in a great relationship so I’m just happy at the moment.”

It was revealed in 2018 that Lo had been in the studio with Dua Lipa, but there is no sign of any of their work on ‘Sunshine Kitty’.