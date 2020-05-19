Tove Lo to release new track ‘Sadder Badder Cooler’ this week

Tove Lo is set to share a new song called ‘Sadder Badder Cooler’ later this week – you can listen to a teaser below.

The Swedish pop star confirmed yesterday (May 18) that she would be releasing a deluxe version of her fourth album ‘Sunshine Kitty’, which arrived last September.

“Can’t wait for you to hear this TUNE!!” Tove Lo wrote about the upcoming bonus track, arriving as part of the extended album this Friday (May 22).

Can't wait for you to hear this TUNE!! #sadderbaddercooler #sunshinekittypawprintsedition

May 22 🐾 Pre-save now to see an exclusive clip of the video!https://t.co/rTJFirHMne pic.twitter.com/9qt44iBIkh — Tove Lo (@ToveLo) May 18, 2020

Lo posted a 30-second snippet of the track on YouTube, which begins with her singing through a vocoder: “I’m sadder/ I’m badder/ I’m cooler“.

Fans can gain access to an exclusive clip of the ‘Sadder Badder Cooler’ video by pre-ordering ‘Sunshine Kitty (Paw Prints Edition)’ here.

In a four-star review of Tove Lo’s latest album, NME said that the record contains “some of her best work in years”, adding: “Exhilarating and fearless, Tove Lo has ensured she’s stayed relevant with a bold, brash and at often quite brilliant record.”

Last month, the artist announced a new series of merchandise bundles in aid of the MusiCares charity, who help musicians impacted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“There’s been a lot of news about things not happening lately while we’re all in lockdown, I’m excited to talk about something that IS happening and will help a great organization I care deeply about,” Lo said in an announcement of the project.