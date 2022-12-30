Tove Lo’s ‘Habits (Stay High)’ Hippie Sabotage remix passes 1billion YouTube views

The Hippie Sabotage remix of Tove Lo‘s ‘Habits (Stay High)’ has surpassed 1billion views on YouTube.

The original version of the song was released in 2013 and appeared on her 2014 debut album ‘Queen OF The Clouds’. However, it was the Hippie Sabotage remix that offered the Swedish singer her ticket to fame. The song shot into the Top 10 in many countries around the world and remains one of Lo’s best known songs. It is also her most played song on Spotify.

“When ‘Habits’ hit top 10 on Billboard, I remember it very clearly … I remember Ludvig [Söderberg] who co-wrote and produced the song with me leaned over and just showed me on his phone that ‘Habits’ was No. 3,” she said in a 2019 interview with Billboard. “It was such a surreal moment being from little Sweden, and my little dreams and goals about becoming an artist and getting to tour, I never though it would reach that. It was a huge feeling.”

The track enjoyed a resurgence on TikTok in 2020 through a “drummer girl” version of “Habits” that featured heavy, edited-in drums. A jazz remix of the track also went viral.

Tove Lo released her fifth album ‘Dirt Femme’ in October. In an interview for NME’s In Conversation, she detailed how the album’s lead single, ‘How Long’, came to be featured in the most recent series of Euphoria.

“When I saw the first season of Euphoria, I was floored. I was like, ‘This show is made for me, I need to have a song in this show,'” she said.

She wrote a letter to the show’s creator Sam Levinson and sent the showrunners a few songs that she thought could fit the show. “I just said, ‘I’m a huge fan of the show, I love the way it’s shot, the visual story, the rawness of it, I just think it’s amazing,’” she recalls. “‘I’d be super honoured if you’d play one of my songs in the show, here’s some options.’”

In a four-star review, NME described the album as “spiky, surprising and not quite cohesive, but never ever boring”, adding that “Tove Lo was always much too interesting to be a slave to the algorithm.”