Tove Styrke announces 2023 UK and Ireland headline tour

Tove Styrke has announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for early next year – tickets will be available from here.

The Swedish pop artist will hit the road in February 2023 in support of her fourth studio album ‘Hard’, which came out this June via RCA/Sony Music.

Kicking off at Patterns in Brighton on February 2, the upcoming stint will also include stop-offs in Birmingham (February 3), Glasgow (4), Dublin (6) and Manchester (7).

Styrke’s 2023 UK/Ireland tour will conclude with a performance at Lafayette in north London on February 9.

Tickets are due to go on general sale at 10am BST this coming Thursday (September 15). You’ll be able to purchase yours from here, and you can check out the full itinerary beneath.

FINALLY!!! I’m coming to tour in the US + UK + Europe this fall and in 2023 🦄 I’m beyond excited to announce that I’m doing a few selected shows in America this November (more will be announced soon) and a tour in the UK + Europe in February. I CAN’T WAIT!!!!!!! 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/xaBNKSqgxr — Tove Styrke [tuva stierka] (@tovestyrke) September 12, 2022

Following Styrke’s concerts on these shores, further dates will take place in Brussels, Cologne, Paris, Hamburg, Amsterdam and Berlin. Prior to next year’s shows, the singer will head to the US for gigs in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“FINALLY!!! I’m coming to tour in the US + UK + Europe this fall and in 2023,” Styrke wrote on social media to announce the forthcoming performances.

“I’m beyond excited to announce that I’m doing a few selected shows in America this November (more will be announced soon) and a tour in the UK + Europe in February. I CAN’T WAIT!!!!!!!”

Tove Styrke’s UK and Ireland dates for 2023 are as follows:

FEBRUARY

2 – Patterns, Brighton

3 – O2 Institute3, Birmingham

4 – King Tut’s, Glasgow

6 – Academy Green Room, Dublin

7 – The Deaf Institute, Manchester

9 – Lafayette, London