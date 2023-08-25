Tove Styrke joins new Stockholm production of David Bowie’s ‘Lazarus’ musical

Tove Styrke has joined the cast of a new Stockholm production of David Bowie‘s Lazarus musical.

The Swedish singer will feature in the new production, which is set to premiere on February 15, 2024 at the Göta Lejon theatre, alongside Linus Wahlgren, Simon J Berger, Björn Bengtsson, Christopher Wollter, Lisa Larsson and more.

“I’ve been dying to tell you this,” Styrke wrote in a Facebook post this week. “In 2024 I will join an amazing cast and director for the new production of David Bowie’s “Lazarus” in Stockholm. This will be a special one.”

Tickets for the musical go on sale today, August 25, and can be purchased here.

“Being surrounded by Bowie’s music and limitless creativity is a gift. The music and the text require personal effort, and that’s what you always long for as a director and actor – then the audience can also have an experience out of the ordinary,” said director Stefan Larsson in a statement.

Wahlgren added: “I am very much looking forward to stepping on stage again in this set which I think can be something out of the ordinary. Stefan Larsson is a fantastic director and visionary, and to portray David Bowie’s alter ego in his production feels challenging and honourable.”

Bowie wrote the musical Lazarus with Enda Walsh shortly before his passing in 2016. It was inspired by Walter Tevis’ novel The Man Who Fell to Earth, the 1976 movie adaptation of which Bowie starred in, with the play serving as the stage sequel to the cult classic.

The show was first performed during a six-week run in New York in late 2015 and early 2016, before moving to London’s Kings Cross Theatre from November 2016 to January 2017.

Songs from the musical were also released as a posthumous album and later turned into a VR experience.

Back in 2017, the cast of Lazarus looked back on Bowie’s final work and legacy with NME.

“When he died we were all scheduled to do the cast recording for the soundtrack album, then we woke up that morning to the news,” said actor Sophia Anne Caruso. “We came together and did the album in that day in his honour. It was very special for all of us. There was no better way to spend that day than with the cast and the people he worked with. Every song we recorded was a tribute.”

She added: “She adds: “After David died we had only one week left, then we finished the run before they offered me the chance to come over to London and do it. I had to come here to honour David and do it in his memory.”

Styrke’s last studio album, ‘Hard’, came out back in June 2022, and was subsequently nominated for a Swedish Grammy. “Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this album,” she wrote in a social post. “I truly appreciate the effort every single one of you has put into this.”