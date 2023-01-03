Toyah and Robert Fripp are ‘Ready To Go’ on their first ‘Sunday Lunch’ cover of 2023

Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox have rung in the new year with their first ‘Sunday Lunch’ session of 2023, with a fiery rendition of Republica’s ‘Ready To Go’.

Brandishing a sign proclaiming ‘Frippy 2023’, the video features a shades-wearing Wilcox delivering the 1996 dance-rock hit with gusto, while Fripp holds down the original’s hard-hitting groove with chugging guitar lines. Wrapping up the track, Toyah indulges in some balloon-popping action, before the laughing couple wishes a happy new year.

Watch their cover here:

The cover follows their festive take on ‘Jingle Bell Rock’, which marked 2022’s final edition of ‘Sunday Lunch’. The series first began in 2020, as the COVID-19 lockdown brought a stop to Robert Fripp’s live performances.

Since then, the husband-and-wife duo have taken on songs of all stripes, from classic hits like Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’, to nu-metal cuts like Korn’s ‘Blind’.

Earlier last June, the couple also announced that the pair were taking ‘Sunday Lunch’ on tour in 2023. Full details and venues for the tour have yet to be announced.

Inspired by the series’ success, Wilcox dropped the record ‘Posh Pop’ in August 2021, which was her first new music since 2008’s ‘In The Court Of The Crimson Queen’. Recorded together with Fripp and Simon Darlow, the 10-track album marked the singer’s 16th studio album, and included tracks such as ‘Levitate’ and ‘Barefoot on Mars’.