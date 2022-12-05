Toyah and Robert Fripp cover The Cardigans’ ‘My Favourite Game’

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have shared the latest in their long string of Sunday Lunch cover videos, this time performing The Cardigans‘ 1998 song ‘My Favourite Game’.

For their rendition, the King Crimson guitarist plays a pared-back, cleaner version of the song’s signature riff. Toyah sings the track’s first two verses and chorus, reapplying lipstick and giving her husband a forehead kiss. Watch their performance below:

Last month saw Fripp and Willcox cover The Cramps‘ ‘Can Your Pussy Do the Dog?’, Richard Berry’s ‘Have Love Will Travel’ (popularised by The Sonics), Metallica‘s ‘Seek and Destroy’ and ‘Holy Wars’ by Megadeth.

The husband-and-wife duo’s long-running series began in 2020, with Willcox telling The Guardian in early 2021 that she started the videos to help Fripp deal with COVID-19 lockdowns. Speaking to NME the same year, she explained that the pair were planning on expanding their collaboration, saying they “loved making the content” and were “going to take it a lot further.”

In October, Fripp said the ongoing series had upset some King Crimson fans but that, at age 76, he was unfazed. “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do,” Fripp said during an interview with the Telegraph.

“My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it,” the guitarist continued. “So I’m not sure if that meets a criteria of serving what is highest in music, but for me, it’s a real undertaking that I respect. And I am quite prepared to strap on a guitar and rock out to a classic riff in order to achieve it.”

Next year, Fripp and Willcox are planning to take Sunday Lunch on the road. They announced a joint 2023 tour back in June, but are yet to formally reveal when and where they’ll be playing.