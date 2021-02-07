Toyah Wilcox and Robert Fripp cover Jimi Hendrix in latest ‘Sunday Lunch’ video

Toyah Wilcox and her husband King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp‘s lauded lockdown covers series continues today (February 7) with a version of Jimi Hendrix‘s ‘Purple Haze’ – watch it below.

The pair launched their virtual video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

In the latest ‘Sunday Lunch’ cover, performed in their house as ever, the pair riff on a popular misheard lyric from the Hendrix classic.

Advertisement

In place of the lyric: “Excuse me while I kiss the sky,” Wilcox sings the often misheard: “Excuse me while I kiss this guy,” leaning over to kiss Fripp on the forehead.

Watch the version of ‘Purple Haze’ below.

In a new interview, Wilcox said the pair’s lockdown videos started because her husband was going through “withdrawal” from performing live.

Speaking to The Guardian, Willcox explained how the popular series, which has seen her perform on an exercise bike, in a cheerleader outfit and while holding a pair of dumbbells, began.

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” the musician and actor said of Fripp, explaining that she wanted to occupy the guitarist. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

Advertisement

“I do the lighting, the filming, the conceptual side and the persuading Robert to take part,” she added.

During a recent edition of Sunday Lunch (January 3), the pair performed Led Zeppelin‘s 1971 classic ‘Black Dog’ in their kitchen.

“For my 2021, I wish for an inclusive, equitable and compassionate society,” Fripp told viewers in a separate ‘Happy New Year’ video. “And how I’m gonna get my wishes [is] by strapping on my guitar and rocking out like an uncontrollable fireball of rock fury.”